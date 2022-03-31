RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say they have discovered the remains of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped over two weeks ago east of Reno.

The Lyon and Churchill county sheriff’s offices said late Wednesday a tip led investigators to the body of Naomi Irion in a remote part of northern Nevada Tuesday.

They say an autopsy Wednesday confirmed the body was Irion. Troy Driver, a 41-year-old man with a violent criminal record, was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Irion was last seen March 12 in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley about 30 miles east of Reno.

Authorities haven’t said whether Driver will be charged in her death.