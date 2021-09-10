The following is a press release from Veterans Outpost/ Military Veteran Peer Network:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Veterans Outpost and the Military Veteran Peer Network, in coordination with Texas Tech Equestrian Center, will hold their 3rd annual Boots and Spurs Equine Therapy event for military veterans on September 11, 2021.

The event encompasses therapeutic riding for veterans and service members who have struggled with PTSD. The morning sessions include grooming/tacking, horse handling, and riding instruction.

After the morning session, lunch is served. In the afternoon, with the help of team members at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center and local cowboys, the veterans are able to use the skills used in the morning to compete in fun and easy equestrian events with prizes going to top teams.

This event is free to our veterans and reservations are required so we do not exceed the horse/rider limit. Feel free to contact me at 432-238-5524 or you can contact me by e-mail at nanette.yanez@wtcmhmr.org should you have any questions.