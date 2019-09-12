Border agents uncover several migrant stash houses in South Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Border agents uncovered several stash houses where undocumented immigrants were being held in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

Acting on a tip on Monday, agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector responded to a home believed to be a stash house in Rio Grande City. With assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, agents found eight undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Honduras inside the home.

Starting Friday, agents discovered two other stash houses in South Texas, one in Weslaco and another in Rio Grande City. In all, agents detained 18 undocumented immigrants who identified themselves as being from either Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador or Guatemala.

In August, border agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended 22,356 undocumented immigrants.