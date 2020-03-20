Border Patrol seizes “counterfeit test kits” in O’Hare Airport

The death toll from the global pandemic surpassed 10,000 people worldwide and the effects of a global economy grinding to a halt because of the pandemic were beginning to show, from millions of unsold flowers rotting in piles in Kenya to the slow emptying of the world’s skies.

The U.N. chief warned of a looming global recession “perhaps of record dimensions," and California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely and venture out only for essential jobs, groceries and some exercise.