Both drivers killed, crash in the fog in Gaines County

SEMINOLE, Texas — A woman from Andrews and a man from Seminole both lost their lives in a crash in Gaines County, according to information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Wilma A. Delk, 51, of Andrews was driving a pickup truck. Samuel E. Pennington, 62, of Seminole was driving a Jeep.

DPS said Delk’s pickup truck was going eastbound along U.S. Highway 62 about six miles west of Seminole. DPS said the pickup was “driving on the wrong side of the roadway” and crashed head on with the Jeep.

DPS said there was fog in the area. The crash happened Wednesday morning at 7:37. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither driver used a seat belt, according to DPS.