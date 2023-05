LUBBOCK, Texas – Bowling For Soup will perform at Cook’s Garage on October 12 at 5:30 p.m. according to the Bowling For Soup website.

The band is best known for their hits “Girls All the Bad Guys Want” and “1985.” Joining Bowling For Soup in their “Getting Old Sucks” tour will be The Vandoliers and Ronnie and the Redwoods, said the website.

Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10:00 a.m. according to a social media post from Cook’s Garage. For more information on how to get tickets, visit this website.