Breaking News
Man charged with murder of wife in connection to Abernathy fire
1  of  32
Closings or Delays
Agape Temple COGIC Aldersgate Church Alexander Chapel Church Broadway Church of Christ, Lubbock Church on the Rock Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church in Idalou First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Cumberland Presbyterian Church First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Greenlawn Church of Christ Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lubbock County Courthouse Monterey Church of Christ New Dimensions Tabernacle New Hope Baptist Church Oakwood United Methodist Church Quaker Avenue Church of Christ Rock Solid Athletics Saithe Christian Family Church Second Baptist Church Second Baptist Church, Levelland South Plains Church South Plains Church of Christ South Plains College Sunset Church of Christ Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center The Message Church Trinity Church Victory Life Church Wellman-Union ISD West Texas Church

Box left on North Carolina lawn didn’t contain puppies, but bear cubs

Latest

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — When a box showed up on a Camden County lawn in late January, the person who called it in thought it contained two puppies snuggling in blankets.

But on closer inspection, the Camden deputies who responded discovered these were no puppies — they were bear cubs!

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says the cubs were found on January 28 at the home in the 300 block of North River Road in Camden.

It’s still unclear who left the box, and how the cubs got separated from their mom, but Jones says the cubs were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro by the North Carolina National Wildlife Resources Commission.

The zoo hasn’t shared any updates on the bears at this time, but we’ll be sure to check in on the cubs to see how they’re doing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar