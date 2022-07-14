LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother felt that the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club was being unfair to her daughter with disabilities by not letting her in right away.

Sammantha Berlanga is the concerned parent of a 9-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with Mild Cerebral Palsy Hypertonic, Hypermobility Joint syndrome, ADHD and Asthma.

All Berlanga wanted was for her daughter to be included and feel like any other kid, so she tried to enroll her children in the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.

“The first lady that I spoke to just flat out, shut it down, my understanding is like, the Boys and Girls Club is inclusive,” Berlanga said.

Berlanga explained her daughter’s condition as she needs a feeding tube and a personal nurse.

She also said she talked to the Executive Director, Tom Vermillion. According to her account, he said the staff couldn’t handle her daughter, and that she could be too much of a liability.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I can check with our insurance company, but I really don’t think that they’re gonna allow it,'” Berlanga said.

“I don’t understand how my daughter having feeding tube makes her a liability. And he said, ‘well, she’s severe enough to a nurse, she’s too severe to come here.’ And like, just made the assumption that she was immobile,” Berlanga said.

Berlanga said her daughter is able to participate as she can talk and jump.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Vermillion about this claim and he said that after he spoke with the risk management department that it would be okay for Sammantha’s daughter to attend as long as her nurse was present and are expecting to have her daughter be a member when the school year starts.

Vermillion had not heard back from Sammantha at the time.