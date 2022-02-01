EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Federal Judge in Texas recently blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, saying that the issue was whether the president “can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.”

As of January 2022, between 10% and 12% of Border Patrol Agents have not been vaccinated, and if the Federal Vaccine mandate is upheld those agents may lose their jobs.

Bill Jackson, who worked on the front lines in El Paso, Texas for 24 years told KTSM’s Christina Aguayo that he was considering retirement at the beginning of the year. He discussed the decision with his wife and said the only thing preventing him from staying on the job was the vaccine mandate.

He said he believed getting vaccinated is a choice and that one’s livelihood shouldn’t be threatened with a mandate. He also said that even though people tout that 90% of agents have been vaccinated, those families that will be impacted by the mandate, should not be disregarded.

“It’s amazing how people can get when it doesn’t affect them. It’s amazing how we can write people off from a distinguished career and say that ‘well it’s only 11%.’ That is a human life. That is a life of one of our heroes and that is a life that is out there working every day for the safety and security of our nation. So every life is precious every job every agent out there that does a job, every support staff member is equally as important to our ability to enforce the law.”

Jackson also said that he personally knows Border Patrol Agents who are fully vaccinated but still contracted Covid, so he feels the vaccines need to be run through proper testing to give the agents the confidence in those vaccines.

Jackson said that from a family standpoint, there are children and spouses at home that are equally concerned about their future adding that when a nation turns it’s back on people that are there to stand up, that’s a travesty.

Back in September, Biden announced that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to to get vaccinated with out an option of getting regularly tested as an alternative, unless they were approved for medical or religious exemptions.

