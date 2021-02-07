Brady wins 7th Super Bowl, Bucs dump Chiefs 31-9

TAMPA, Florida — Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Brady threw three touchdowns, the first two of which went to his old Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. He finished the day with 201 yards.

The Chiefs, who were missing starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, struggled to move the ball as effectively as they usually do.

Patrick Mahomes was under heavy pressure all night. He was intercepted by Buccaneers defenders Antoine Winfield Jr. and Devin White, and he sacked three times.

On the other side of the ball, Tampa Bay’s offense was in sync all night. Brady completed 72.4 percent of his passes, and tossed three touchdowns, all in the first half. Running back Leonard Fournette punched in Tampa Bay’s final touchdown.

Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings, more than any NFL franchise. At 43 years old, he is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.