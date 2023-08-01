LUBBOCK, Texas – The Braum’s Book Buddy program officially opened for registration on Tuesday. Braum’s Book Buddy is a reading incentive program for students in 1st through 5th grade, according to Braum’s website.

The program starts in October and will last through the school year. The student’s teacher will put a sticker in the student’s Book Buddy booklet for every book they have read. When a student has read six books, their teacher will reward them with a coupon for a free treat at Braum’s, said the website.

Any private, public or even homeschool students in 1st through 5th grade can participate. The program is free to participate, but would only be valid if the school is within 30 miles from a Braum’s location, the website said.

The website asks for only one representative from each school to fill out an application, multiple submissions would be rejected. If you would like to register, click here.

Submissions will be open until August 31.