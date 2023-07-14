LUBBOCK, Texas — In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Braum’s will be offering ice cream cone specials all day, said a press release.

Single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones will be $1.30 and double dip ice cream and large frozen yogurt cones will be $1.89, said the release. Pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons are on sale for 2 for $7 until Sunday.

Braum’s limited-time sundaes will be available during this time. The limited time sundaes include the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae, said the release.