BREAKING: First asylum-seekers in newly restarted ‘Remain in Mexico’ program returned to Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. government today returned to Mexico the first asylum-seekers since the Biden administration re-started the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers late Wednesday morning walked two males – a Colombian and a Nicaraguan – to the middle of the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso and handed them over to officials with Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

The Mexican agents escorted the asylum-seekers to a new tent facility on their side of the bridge where the migrants will stay until transported to shelters in Juarez. Once there, they will wait to be called for court dates in U.S. immigration court in El Paso.

This is the tent facility the Mexican government has set up in Juarez to receive people seeking asylum in the United States but sent back to wait in Mexico. (Border Report photo)

“Today we will receive 35 persons, approximately. We will receive a similar number daily. They will stay (at the tents) for three days, so we will have up to 100 people from (the MPP) program there,” said Santiago Gonzalez, head of Juarez’s Human Rights Office.

After those three days, transportation will be arranged to the Leona Vicario federal government shelter in Juarez, he said.

The Trump administration in 2019 and 2020 placed some 70,000 asylum seekers on MPP to deal with a huge spike in migration from Central America. The Biden administration stopped the program early this year and allowed more than 10,000 MPP participants to enter the country. His administration, however, has been faced with an even greater spike in migration this year.