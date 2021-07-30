BrightStar Care of Lubbock to re-open COVID drive-up clinic

The following is a press release from BrightStar Care.

BrightStar Care has re-opened their drive through clinic to screen for COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The drive-up clinic will provide screening results within 15 minutes and provide paperwork of the results. The results will also be acceptable forms of COVID screening paperwork for international travelers.

BrightStar Care had been offering on-site screenings for businesses and other organizations however with the slight increase in cases and requests for screenings from the public has prompted the re-opening.

“We are in healthcare to serve others and if there is a need that needs filled, we are blessed to be able to fill it.” -Kacee N., Operations Manager

The clinic will operate Monday – Friday from 8AM-5PM. Appointments are NOT necessary. If you are needing a COVID-19 rapid test feel free to drive up to the office where spaces are marked and call 806.745.9996 and nurses will come do your screening in your vehicle.

COVID-19 Drive Up Clinic Location

BrightStar Care of Lubbock

6701 Aberdeen Ave. Suite 6

Lubbock, TX 79424

About BrightStar Care of Lubbock: BrightStar Care is home health organization that serves the Lubbock and South Plains communities through adult and pediatric nursing and therapy(PT, OT and Speech).

