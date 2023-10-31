LUBBOCK, Texas — Bubba’s 33 in Lubbock will provide a free lunch from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Veterans Day for its annual tradition to welcome veterans and active U.S. military.

According to a press release, all locations will offer in-person free lunch or rain check vouchers. “For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute rain check vouchers good through May 30, 2034,” said the release.

All veterans will be able to choose one of six entrees. The entrees to choose from include a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The release stated that a “proof of service” such as a military or VA card or discharge papers must be provided.