Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels won’t be world’s largest after Tennessee store is built

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Buc-ee’s convenience store in New Braunfels could soon lose its world record status — to another Buc-ee’s store.

Currently, the New Braunfels store off Interstate 35 is the world’s largest convenience store, measuring more than 66,000 square feet worth of food, drinks, home goods, souvenirs, pristine bathrooms and whatever else a person might need at any given moment.

The company announced plans to build a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people east of Knoxville and just north of the Great Smoky Mountains.

WATE, our sister station in Knoxville, reports Buc-ee’s is partnering with Kituwah, LLC and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to build the store that will have 120 fuel pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and a car wash over 250 feet long. The car wash at the Buc-ee’s in Katy is the world-record holder for the longest at 255 feet, so the newest store could overtake two Lone Star State stores.

It’s the second spot for a Buc-ee’s store in the Volunteer State that officials have announced. The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee is slated for the Crossville area in 2022, located between Nashville and Knoxville and on the opposite side of Knoxville from Sevierville. Buc-ee’s has expanded out of its base in Texas to Alabama, Florida and Georgia with more stores being built in Kentucky and South Carolina.

Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 by Arch Aplin and Don Wasek. The pair opened their first store in Lake Jackson. Aplin was recently named the chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.