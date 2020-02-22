Bullied Australian boy leads rugby team onto field

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Quaden Bayles, the nine-year-old boy who went viral on the Internet for a video in which he was bullied, got to lead a rubgy team onto the field in front of thousands of fans on Saturday.
A video posted by the National Rugby League shows Bayles walking out with Indigenous All Stars before an exhibition match against the New Zealand Maori.
Earlier in the week, Bayles’ mother posted a video of her son upset after being bullied for his dwarfism.
The video went viral, and comedian Brad Williams started a GoFundMe to send Bayles to DisneyLand. The fundraiser has raised more than $450,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
Hugh Jackman also posted a video showing his support for Bayles.