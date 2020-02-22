Bullied Australian boy leads rugby team onto field

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 22: Quaden Bayles runs onto the field before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis All-Stars at Cbus Super Stadium on February 22, 2020 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Quaden Bayles, the nine-year-old boy who went viral on the Internet for a video in which he was bullied, got to lead a rubgy team onto the field in front of thousands of fans on Saturday.

A video posted by the National Rugby League shows Bayles walking out with Indigenous All Stars before an exhibition match against the New Zealand Maori.

Quaden leads out the Indigenous all stars 👏 #NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/tJpJt2cdG6 — NRL (@NRL) February 22, 2020

Earlier in the week, Bayles’ mother posted a video of her son upset after being bullied for his dwarfism.

The video went viral, and comedian Brad Williams started a GoFundMe to send Bayles to DisneyLand. The fundraiser has raised more than $450,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Hugh Jackman also posted a video showing his support for Bayles.