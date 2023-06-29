LUBBOCK, Texas – Police arrived at a house on Grinnell Street on Sunday night and observed a homeowner holding a suspect at gunpoint, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said the suspect was climbing over the fence of the back yard when the officer laid him on his stomach and placed him in handcuffs. The officer took the suspect to the back of the patrol car where he refused to give identifying information to the officer, said the report. The officer stated that he smelled an alcoholic beverage on the suspect’s breath, according to the report.

The homeowners told police they heard their dogs barking and believed it was someone passing their house, said the report. The dogs continued to bark and the homeowners began to hear banging on the door. The report said the homeowners checked their security cameras and noticed two suspects walking around their residence. The homeowner told police they heard one of the suspects attempting to kick in the back door, said the report.

After reviewing the damages and security footage, the report said the officer believed the suspects were attempting to forcibly enter the house.

The officer asked the suspect to exit his patrol vehicle in which he did not listen, said the police report. The officer warned the suspect he would be charged with resisting arrest and asked him to get out a second time, but the suspect refused again, said the report. The suspect had to be removed from the officer’s vehicle. The suspect then refused to walk into the processing doors at the Lubbock County Detention Center causing officers to carry him inside said the report.

The suspect was arrested for attempted burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive, and two existing warrants, said the report. The police report added the suspect was issued a citation for being uncooperative, the suspect did not sign the citation.

The second suspect was not located.