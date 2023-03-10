LUBBOCK, Texas – The federal government on Thursday released an updated version of the drought monitor map. It showed Lubbock is experiencing a severe drought, Hockley county is under a moderate drought and most of Terry county is classified as severe drought, although some of the county is under moderate drought.

The monitor showed parts of the South Plains in both severe and extreme drought. Amid the drought, the Texas A&M forest service showed burn bans across Texas counties. Counties or surrounding counties west of Fort Worth are affected by a burn ban.

Lubbock, Hockley and Terry county are not affected by a burn ban.

Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Chochran, Hockley, Crosby, Yoakum, Lynn Garza and many other West Texas counties were listed by the Texas A&M forest service as having burn bans in effect as of Friday.

Burn ban map