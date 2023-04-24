ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A burned body found near Heston Circle in Robinson earlier this month has been identified, according to authorities.

The Robinson Police Department said 26-year-old Mandy Rose Reynolds was the victim discovered at the scene. Derek J. Daigneault was identified as the suspect.

Robinson police officers previously found evidence that led them to call the Wichita, Kansas Police Department to keep a lookout for Daigneault. Wichita police officers tried to pull over his vehicle on April 8.

WPD said he raced off and rammed several police units during a high-speed chase before they caught and arrested him. He remained in the Sedgwick County Jail, and faced 15 charges in Wichita, Kansas, according to court documents. Daigneault’s is set at $767,000.

The Robinson Police Department says neither the victim nor the suspect had ties to the area.