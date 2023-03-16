Editor’s note: The video above is a story previously reported on by KXAN.

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet County Judge James Oakley was suspended without pay, effective immediately, a suspension order from State Commission on Judicial Conduct confirmed Thursday.

Oakley was previously indicted last week on felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Oakley was booked into the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office March 9 and was released, LCSO confirmed to KXAN.

He was booked on the following charges:

Abuse of Official Capacity-Count 1

Abuse of Official Capacity-Count 2

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence W/Intent to Impair

Official Oppression

“I have every confidence that my attorney will be successful in the outcome of addressing these allegations during the process,” Oakley previously said to KXAN in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.