Californians hilariously meme their way through PG&E shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The PG&E power shutoffs have led many to social media to… make light of a dark time.

PG&E said it will shut off power in portions of 34 California counties due to severe dry and windy conditions that are expected to create a high fire danger.

They estimate the shutoff will affect 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California.

In the Bay Area, it’s estimated 274,000 customers will be impacted.

PG&E initially announced the potential power outages Tuesday afternoon.

And within minutes, the Twitter community did what the Twitter community does — memes.

PG&E: We're going to cut everyone's power off.



Us: Who will be affected?



PG&E: A lot of people.



Us: For how long?



PG&E: Maybe 1 day. Maybe 5.



Us: Will MY power be cut?



PG&E: Maybe. Maybe not.



Us: What time?



PG&E: Maybe 4 a.m. Maybe noon. Maybe not at all.



#poweroutage — Carolyn Copeland (@Carolyn_Copes) October 9, 2019

Some are even creating conspiracy theories that the shutoffs will start a “Purge”.

And PG&E’s letters made it quite easy for the meme makers.

Can't spell purge without PG&E 🌚 — Dusteezy (@Dooston) October 9, 2019

My ass guarding the door just in case someone decides to break into my house during the Bay Area #pgeshutdown#pge #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/Y54M6JBOap — Dark-type Pokemon (@SuaveLlave) October 9, 2019

Though this is a serious situation, it appears that a little humor is how some people get through it.

Stay safe and happy memeing meme creatively!

What the PGE executives are like right about now #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/lmDSYjfrxR — Freedom and some memes (@FreedomSome) October 9, 2019

PG&E reading all of our angry tweets about the #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/OsjxU7aAro — chill tofu (@chilltofu) October 9, 2019

How dare PG&E turn off the power everywhere except work LOL — Francesca (@PreachFranny) October 9, 2019

Did anyone consider how many candles will be lit during this PG&E #powershutoff to prevent fires? pic.twitter.com/vYBTv8TQtf — karen quetano (@quecente) October 9, 2019

Walked outside and I was hit with 1 MPH wind gusts, I almost was blown off my feet. Thank god PG$E decided to turn off their power in time vs the 1 MPH wind gusts or the power lines would go to the land of OZ. pic.twitter.com/dyCKR07R8M — OldBob10025 PG$E Shuts off power over 12 MPH Winds (@OldBob10025) October 9, 2019