CANNON AFB, New Mexico – Cannon Air Force Base will host its first airshow since 2018 on April 22, according to a press release. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m and the event is free to the public.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, will be headlining the show. Cannon AFB’s very own Air Commandos will showcase a capabilities exercise (CAPEX).

“By showcasing the war-winning capabilities of the Air Force and the 27th Special Operations Wing, the public and local community have a better understanding of how Cannon Air Force Base contributes to national defense, and what the men and women of Team Cannon do to protect our nation.” said Colonel Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander.

Anyone interested in attending the airshow was encouraged to visit the AFB’s Facebook event.