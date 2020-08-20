Carlisle ISD teacher in Harrison County Jail on child porn charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Carlisle ISD teacher is in the Harrison County Jail on child pornography charges.

According to Harrison County judicial records, Blake Tyner Harris, 39, was arrested July 19. He has been charged with two counts of obscene wholesale promotion and two charges of possession of child pornography.

He is being held on bonds totaling $250,000.

Harrison County judicial records show that Harris has previously been arrested on charges of theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750 (April 30, 2019), disorderly conduct and harassment (June 22, 2020), and tampering with a witness (July 9, 2020).

Harris “is not currently on campus nor will he return,” Carlisle ISD said in a statement. “The Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, August 27, to consider the individual’s employment.”