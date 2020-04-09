Carpet Tech cleaning to combat the Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — When a business comes in contact with the Coronavirus, they typically shut down and deep clean before they reopen their doors.

General Manager of Carpet Tech, Stephanie Henderson, said they have been called out to clean 10 to 15 different places that have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

Henderson said when Carpet Tech arrives at a location, there is a multi-step cleaning process.

“We’re gonna do a clean and disinfect,” Henderson said. “We clean with our normal hot water extraction, and then we’ll come in with sprayers and electro-fogers and we’ll fog everything in the entire building.”

Henderson said after two hours, it will be safe for people to re-enter the building.

“Everybody’s going to be coming back into their stores at some point and back into their restaurants,” Henderson said. “And their employees want to feel safe and know that’s it’s been disinfected when they walk in the door.”