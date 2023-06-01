LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the United Family presented CASA of the South Plains with a check for $10,000 and helped them draw winners for their Casas for CASA fundraiser.

In addition to the donation, the United Family partnered with Frenship ISD and Lubbock Cooper ISD to give construction classes in both districts the opportunity to build some of the casas.

The fundraiser in total raised more than $55,000 through raffle sales and the contribution from the United Family.

We are honored to be celebrating this tremendous accomplishment for the children in foster care in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, executive director of CASA.