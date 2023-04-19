LUBBOCK, Texas — Casas for CASA presented by Market Street will be hosted at 4205 98th Street Friday, April 21 through Wednesday, May 31.

Anyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 Mastercard gift card, or a custom-built playhouse, doghouses or storage building donated by local community members.

“Casas for CASA has been a community favorite for over 15 years now. Every year we are so thankful for how the wonderful people in our community rally around CASA to support the most vulnerable children in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains.

100 percent of the funds raised during Casas for CASA will go to Lubbock and the five surrounding counties communities. The event enables CASA to continue to inspire, educate, and empower volunteers to advocate for more children in foster care.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Market Street event location.

Thursdays and Fridays: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $5 each. The drawings will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased online here.

Lubbock High School Football Team and Pom Squad will be kicking off CASA’s first Special Event Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.