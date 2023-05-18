LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains’ annual CASA for CASA playhouse raffle has two weeks remaining until the drawing takes place on May 31.

“Casas for CASA will soon be over, but we have not yet met our goal. This year we need to raise

$55,000 to meet the growing needs of the children in foster care in our community,” said Jaclyn

Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains.

The event allows CASA to inspire, educate and empower volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. In honor of CASA’s 30th anniversary, they need 30 new Volunteer Advocates to join their next training class.

