Catholic Central gym turned into temporary homeless shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A partnership is allowing the expansion of homeless shelter facilities in Grand Rapids, adding beds at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School for a temporary women’s shelter.

The goal is to decrease the number of people at regular facilities like Mel Trotter Ministries, where demand is up, and allow for more effective social distancing.

The gym at Catholic Central will serve up to 75 women nightly, and includes shower facilities and food provided by The Salvation Army.

In Grand Rapids, 59 people who are homeless have tested positive for coronavirus. They’re staying at Guiding Light Ministries, away from others at regular shelters like Mel Trotter and Degage Ministries. One of those 59 refused to isolate there and left against medical advice.

Authorities are looking for volunteers to staff the shelter. Information about volunteering can be found online at KCEST.org/volunteer.