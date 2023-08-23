Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 23, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Catholic Charities of Lubbock will open its Superior HealthPlan hygiene closet on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 102 Avenue J, said a social media post.

The closet will offer hygiene items to the community free of charge. The social media post showed items such as laundry detergent, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, soap, floor cleaner and toilet paper.

The Catholic Charities of Lubbock website said the hygiene closet is open every fourth Thursday of the month.

Superior HealthPlan launched its hygiene closest in 2020 to serve individuals in lower-income neighborhoods that struggle to buy hygiene products.

Items would be limited for families and individuals.