Caught on camera: Gator scales fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — As if the prospect of an alligator in your yard wasn’t scary enough – now this. Apparently, they can climb fences.

A gator scaled a fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

A woman driving by when she caught the gator in action Saturday.

It does a belly-flop on the grass and goes on its way.

Officials with the air station said they don’t plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

