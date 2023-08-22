SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A book sale at a Shreveport college will feature 50 categories of paperback and hardback books, DVDs, CDs, LP records, and puzzles.

Centenary College’s 36th annual Book Bazaar is sponsored by the Centenary Muses, a volunteer group dedicated to funding projects and programs for students at Centenary College. The Muses fund projects that help students in all aspects of life, from academics and athletics to student government and performing arts.

More than 80,000 items will be available to purchase on Sept. 8, and Sept. 9 at the college’s Fitness Center. This year’s bazaar will have a section devoted to books found on local middle and high school reading lists. Titles will cost shoppers between 25 cents and $1.25.

Vice President for Development, Fred Landry, said that the Book Bazaar is one of Centenary’s signature community events.

“We are so thankful to the Muses for their dedication to the College in planning and hosting this fundraiser for the past thirty-six years to benefit our students, professors, and programs,” said Landry.

Shoppers should bring their own boxes or bags to the event, though help carrying out purchases will be available.

Only cash or check payments will be accepted, and all items will become half-price after 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the Book Bazaar on Facebook or call the Book House at (318) 219-3409.