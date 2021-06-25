Chamber of Commerce receives two first-place TCCE communication awards

The following information is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Earlier this week representatives from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce attended the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) conference in South Padre, walking away with two first-place communication awards.

The Chamber won first place for its “Chamber is” video in the Digital Media category. The video, created in part of the Brand Realignment Campaign, launched in August of 2019 to help tell the story of the Lubbock Chamber and its role in the community. The campaign purpose was to re-position the Chamber as a modern organization focused on building a vibrant, diverse community with opportunities to help businesses thrive. The video was produced by local boutique advertising agency, DesignEnvy, and can be viewed here.

The Chamber also won first place for its “Lubbock is Open for Business” guide in the Print and Electronic Publications category. The primary goal of the “Lubbock is Open for Business” guide was to create a playbook to help businesses reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing support, resources, and industry specific guidelines for the Lubbock business community. The book launched in June 2020 and was updated as guidelines were added or removed so Lubbock business owners had a one-stop shop to ensure they complied with all government regulations.

“It is a huge honor to be recognized by our peers at TCCE, the professional society of Texas chamber of commerce executives and professional staff, for our communications efforts,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “Both the video and guide are direct representations of the work we do for our business members and another example that reiterate the nature of our work as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community.”

The Texas Chamber of Commerce Executive’s (TCCE) Communication Award Program recognizes Texas Chambers for outstanding marketing and communications work each year. Volunteer judges, peers from the TCCE community, select a limited number of entries as award winners, after reviewing submissions from Chambers across the state.

