Charges have been dropped against one of the four Caldwell High School teenage girls accused of criminally restraining a fellow volleyball player during a bus trip in the fall of 2021.

According to court documents, the charges against the 17-year-old were dismissed because “the evidence is insufficient to obtain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A Milam County Grand Jury listed the four teenagers, including Marina Pilar Brinkman, Kadie Rose Hartman, and Katherine Alayna Hart, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint.

Marina Brinkman

Kadie Hartman

Katherine Hart

This is a different charge than they were accused of at the time of the arrest, when they faced charges of indecency with a child, exposure.

A volleyball teammate says they partially removed her clothes on a school bus.

Arrest affidavits state the incident happened on a school bus traveling down Highway 190 on September 21, when the volleyball team was coming home from a game in Bell County.

The victim told a Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy that one teen acted as the “lookout … played music as loud as possible” and “sang as loud as she could to cover any sound the victim made,” according to the affidavits.

The victim says Brinkman held her down while Hart and Hartman removed her “pants and panties to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.” The victim states she repeatedly told them to stop.

When questioned by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say Hartman told them what happened on the bus was “tradition” because it “happens every year.”

Craig Greening is the attorney for the teen whose charges were dismissed. He told FOX 44 News that his client admitted to watching what happened in the bus, but denies touching the young girl or taking part in any way.

Greening also says a witness told investigators the girl was never actually exposed. He believes all four suspects were overcharged.