Charges: Man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in field

This photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Antoine Suggs Suggs, one of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona. Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Arizona man who told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation.

Suggs is jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse.