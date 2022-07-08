LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the 100 Black Men of West Texas.

The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. (the 100) is proud to present our 25th Annual Kids’ Fishing

Derby. This event will once again be held at Mae Simmons Park located at MLK Blvd. & Canyon Lakes Drive

on this Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 7:30 am until 2:00 pm. The 100, will stock the lake with over 1,000

pounds of catfish just prior to the event and it will be up to the kids to catch the fish. All registration is done

onsite. Since loaner fishing rods and reels are very limited, we encourage all parents and youth to bring their

own fishing gear. Also, bait will be issued for free until the supply runs out. Therefore, get there early

because on this Saturday, the early birds will literally get the worms.



In addition to fishing, there will be free food and free soft drinks for everyone in attendance. Prizes will be

issued to boys and girls in specific age categories who catch the most fish, the largest fish, and the most

unique catch. We encourage everyone to come out and partake in this great family friendly – fun event. This

is a city-wide event, and it serves as one of the organization’s platforms for giving back to the community,

encouraging family togetherness, and saying “thank you Lubbock” for your support. At the same time, the

members of the 100 along with our partners, the Texas Game Wardens, take advantage of this opportunity

to demonstrate love, support, and appreciate to our mentees and to the youngsters and families in

attendance.



President of the 100, Reggie Dial explains the impact of this annual event by saying: “In this age of enhanced

technology where kids are obsessed and even addicted to phone apps, computer games, social media, and

steaming services, which are all primarily indoor instant gratification distractive tools, it’s refreshing to offer

an outdoor activity that moves the child out the house and into a safe, family friendly and healthy

environment. Our Kids’ Fishing Derby provides a venue where the child learns a skill, communes with nature,

interacts with family members, mentors and others, and then experience the power and reward of patience.”



Two years ago, the 100 informally named this annual event The Charles and Rose Hankson Annual Kids’

Fishing Derby. This was named after derby founder & Chairman Emeritus, Rev. Charles Hankson and his late

wife Rose Hankson. Mother Rose, as she was called, worked right alongside her husband every year making

sure that the annual Kids ‘Fishing Derby and many other 100 mentoring activities were successful. We all

miss Mother Rose as she was a mother, a friend, and a mentor to many of the members of the 100 and our

mentees. Ironically, Mother Rose passed away on June 1, 2019, at the very ending point of the 22nd Annual

Kids’ Fishing Derby. We are in the extreme debt to Mother Rose and to Chair Emeritus Charles Hankson who

continues in his 25th year as the “active” 2022 Chairman and MVP of the event.

This is a press release from The 100 Black Men of West Texas.