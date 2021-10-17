Chase involving Border Patrol, vehicles packed with migrants ends in Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Residents of a quiet Upper Valley neighborhood in El Paso, TX described a chaotic scene as numerous Border Patrol agents swarmed the area. The agents were chasing two vehicles that were packed with migrants who illegally crossed the border.

KTSM obtained exclusive video of the scene that happened at about 10:00 Saturday morning, near the intersection of Meadowlark and Lynda. The neighborhood is located by the El Paso Country Club.

Residents told KTSM that they heard a helicopter hovering low, so they went outside to see what was going on. That’s when, they say, they saw two cars – that were being chased by border patrol – pulled into random driveway. After the vehicles stopped, witnesses say they saw approximately 10 migrants run from the vehicles and scatter around the neighborhood.



According to witnesses, six of the migrants were apprehended and four escaped into the neighborhood.



Border patrol searched on foot for the migrants who got away, but told KTSM they could not comment any further as the investigation is ongoing.

One resident said that he has not seen this type of incident happen in his neighborhood in 23 years.

According to Border Patrol, the busiest sector along the U.S.- Mexico border is the El Paso sector, saying they’re on track to break a record high for encounters. With one month left in Fiscal Year 2021, Agents have apprehended more than 176,000 migrants who have crossed the border illegally.

So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol has apprehended more than 1.5 million migrants along the enitre Southern Border.

