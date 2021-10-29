Chicago to launch universal basic income program, paying $500 a month

Latest

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

(Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago will launch a universal basic income program which will pay $500 a month to 5,000 low-income families.

Most of the funds will come from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and was included in the city’s $16.7 billion 2022 budget, according to WFLD.

Applicants for the program will be chosen at random, but must earn less than $35,000 a year to qualify.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hailed the program as a means to lift people out of poverty, but critics have said it encourages people to avoid work during a labor shortage.

“I am beyond excited to announce the passage of the most progressive and forward-looking budget in our city’s history,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

Forty other cities, including Los Angeles, have considered plans to launch universal basic income programs.

Chicago’s budget also includes millions for police, violence prevention, and mental health programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar