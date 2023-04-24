KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is once again a verified account on Twitter.

On Thursday, Twitter removed the verified blue checkmark from every account that did not pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. Patrick Mahomes was one of many to have his verified status removed from his account.

Mahomes tweeted at Twitter CEO Elon Musk, “let me get my blue check back!” With a few laughing emojis to go with it.

On Saturday, Mahomes received his verification badge back, assumedly without paying for it.

“Appreciate it,” the two-time NFL MVP tweeted to Musk on Saturday.

Musk openly paid for the checkmarks of at least three celebrities: LeBron James, Stephen King and William Shatner.

Mahomes’ (and any verified account) account says he is subscribed to Twitter Blue and provided his phone number.

Mahomes has openly said he won’t be paying for the subscription.

Current Chiefs players Justin Reid, Drue Tranquill and Creed Humphrey are among the few players to have their blue checkmarks.