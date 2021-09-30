Child shot at Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One boy was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Memphis elementary school.

Police responded at 9:15 a.m. to Cummings Elementary School on Cummings Street near Walker Avenue in the Soulsville area of South Memphis.

MPD said one boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for a juvenile male suspect. No arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported.

Officers are clearing the building. The school is currently on lockdown, Shelby County Schools said.

The district released this statement:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”