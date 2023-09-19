GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a reported attempted child abduction that happened in the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard, the department said in a social media post Monday afternoon.

Police said a male suspect allegedly knocked on the door of a residence, and that a nine-year-old girl answered the door. Police added the suspect “reportedly grabbed the 9 year old and carried her off from the residence.”

Officials added the suspect released the girl at some point before running into the woods near the intersection of Whisper Oaks Lane and Northwest Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a large build and who is approximately 5’10”. He is said to have been wearing a baseball cap, a long sleeve black shirt and gray sweatpants, as well as having an “undescribed tattoo” on one of his arms.

The child is now safe and police added detectives are working the scene at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgetown PD at 512-930-3510.

Police said this is preliminary information and may change.