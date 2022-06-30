LUBBOCK, Texas- Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Children’s Home of Lubbock said on Thursday that it needs more support for the 566 kids currently in foster care in Lubbock County.

Josh Galindo, the Foster Care and Adoptive Home recruiter with the Children’s Home said, “A lot of families come into foster care wanting to adopt babies. So, there’s going to be an increase of people wanting to adopt, but I do feel like a lot of them are wanting to go private adoption versus foster care.”

Choosing to adopt babies that haven’t been born yet pushes older children that are historically more difficult to place than younger children- due to no faults of their own- farther to the back of the line, he said.

“Every kid needs a home- not just the ones who are not in CPS care. So, I think that’s the most immediate need because you have kids are currently here living [and] breathing versus kids that are still in the womb. There’s a huge difference between the two, Galindo said.

Lauren and Tyler Tatum, a Lubbock family, are in the process of adopting two kids from foster care.



“We would be remiss to say that this wasn’t something we felt called to do by the Lord… They think you have to be this great parent and you don’t. You just have to love kids,” said Lauren Tatum.

In addition to the “cumbersome” paperwork, the most difficult part of the process is the emotions.



“Wondering whether they’re going to be taken away or learning how to parent kids that have been impacted by trauma,” she said. “Anything worth doing is not always easy. In fact, most of the time, it’s not.”

Lubbock agencies offer ongoing support and a plethora of resources for all foster and adoptive families in west Texas, Galindo said, and there are plenty of ways to help, even if you aren’t able to foster.

If you are interested in volunteering or fostering with the Children’s Home of Lubbock, you can visit their website to view the requirements.

A list of other Lubbock foster agencies can be found here.

Related Story:

Children’s Home of Lubbock in dire need of foster families