LUBBOCK, Texas – Chip Davis, the founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall on Saturday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on July 28 at 10:00 a.m., said a press release.

Chip Davis is celebrating over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour. This would be the longest running concert tour in entertainment history, said the press release.

Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years.”

This year’s show would feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums. Ticket prices would range from $55 to $88 and would be available online.