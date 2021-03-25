Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account: ‘It’s time for me to say goodbye’

LOS ANGELES (WDAF) — One of Twitter’s most popular users is bowing out.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday evening that she’s quitting Twitter.

Teigen, whose account has 13.7 million followers, said in a series of tweets that the platform no longer serves her in a positive way.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world, I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen tweeted. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Teigen went on to say that she’s working on being happy.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she tweeted.

She also shared love for her followers.

“Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

After posting her final series of tweets, Teigen deleted her account Wednesday night.