LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are celebrating Cinco De Mayo there are plenty of events and activities in Lubbock! We have compiled a list of activities in the Hub City!
- Cinco De Mayo at Stella’s, 6015 82nd Street Suite #1. The event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dave Martinez will be performing.
- Cinco De Mayo at Little Woodrow’s, 6313 66th Street. Specials on select alcohol all day, DJ’s, and food trucks! Photo opportunity with a donkey from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Cinco De Metal by Jake’s Sports Cafe & Backroom, 5025 Street, Ste A. The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m on May 4. It will feature Unearth, Upon a Burning Body and more! Tickets are $20.
- First Friday Art Trail, 511 Avenue K. The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and art from local, national and international artists!
- Cinco De Mayo Tequilla and Tapas at Claraboya Scratch Kitchen + Bar, 505 Avenue Q. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be a five course tequila tasting dinner, which includes two complimentary craft cocktails. Tickets are $85.
- Cinco De Mayo at Chuy’s, 4805 S Loop 289. The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m.
- Cinco De Drinko at English Newsom Cellars, 408 E. Woodrow Road. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will be live music, food, sangria, and wine!
- Grand Opening Cinco De Mayo Party at Mukewater Outfitters, 7702 FM 179 Suite 27. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To celebrate the opening of their new location, the Traveling Tap will be serving FREE beer and margaritas.
- Cinco De Mayo Bash – The Alley. 403 South Avenue D, Abernaty, Texas. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. The event will feature Texas Cadillac Jack.
- Cinco De Mayo Car Show, 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue. The event will start at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature food and dessert trucks.
- Cinco De Mayo at The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Avenue. The event will be on May 6 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Come out and party the night away with drink specials and live music!
- 11th Annual Cinco De Mayo Parade. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m on May 6, and welcomes all of the Lubbock community to take part as participants or as spectators.
