LUBBOCK, Texas – According to a press release on Monday, Los Hermanos Familia announced it was hosting the 11th annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Lubbock on Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. from First Baptist Church on Broadway Street to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The theme for the parade was announced as “!Somos la Fuerza de Nuestra Comunidad.” “We are the strength of our community.” The Los Hermanos Familia encourages any organization, school, nonprofit, athletic teams and businesses to come out and participate or watch, said the press release.

Groups and organizations can bring banners and lawn chairs. Participants must register here.