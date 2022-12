LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land.

The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather

Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.