City of Amarillo confirms first COVID-19 death

AMARILLO, TX – The City of Amarillo Public Health Department received confirmation today (March 24) of the first death in the Amarillo-area attributed to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Since this individual case occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Amarillo Public Health Department, requests for additional information should be directed to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Amarillo would like to reiterate that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will directly impact how quickly our region recovers from this virus. CDC guidelines and fact-based information regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.gov. The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert Level remains at Level Orange. For more information on Alert levels, please visit www.amarillopublichealth.org. Also for more information, contact City of Amarillo Community.

