City of Lubbock announces new Assistant City Manager

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the selection of Erik Rejino to serve our community as an Assistant City Manager. Mr. Rejino currently serves as the City Manager of Levelland, and has thirteen years of municipal government experience within the Levelland organization. Mr. Rejino holds a Masters in Business Administration from West Texas A&M University. He is also a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Economics.

“We are honored to bring Mr. Rejino to Lubbock,” said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “He went through a rigorous recruitment process that drew qualified candidates from across several states. Erik has experience as a City Manager in a neighboring West Texas city and demonstrates a very strong desire to join our management team.”

“I am honored to be joining an organization and community that I greatly admire,” said Erik Rejino. “I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Lubbock and working alongside my new team members while contributing towards Lubbock’s progress in achieving its long term vision.”

Mr. Rejino’s official start date with the City of Lubbock is October 11, 2021.

