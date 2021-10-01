City of Lubbock Fall and Winter irrigation restrictions begin Oct. 1

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions go into effect Friday, October 1, 2021, and continue through March 31, 2022. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.

Irrigation Time of Day

  • On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Other Year-Round Restrictions

  • Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week
  • Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday

  • Irrigate landscape without runoff
  • Do not irrigate during precipitation events
  • Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

 Winter Irrigation Tips

  • Winterize your irrigation system and equipment before the first freeze to prevent leaks and costly repairs 
  • Install rain and freeze sensors to prevent your irrigation system from running when temperatures drop below freezing
  • Insulate irrigation and any above ground pipes, valves, draining pipes and backflow preventers
  • Insulate pipes under your pier and beam home

If you need assistance, contact a licensed irrigator or plumber for assistance to winterize your home. 

